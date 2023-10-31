GACC to take part in regional gathering in Benin to advocate against corruption

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) will work with its counterparts from Sierra Leone and Benin during the Regional Advocacy Meeting, which is scheduled for November 6–8, to come up with ideas on how to combat corruption's detrimental effects on healthcare and education in West Africa.

The conference, which was set to take place in Benin, was being funded by Open Society Africa, according to GACC's communications assistant, Miss Pamela Laourou, who briefed media in Tema.

She pointed out that it was part of the effort called "Uniting Constituencies to Fight Corruption in Health and Education in West Africa," which focuses on Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Benin.

Miss Laourou asserts that a vital element of the anti-corruption movement was the Regional Advocacy Meeting. Including key actors, sharing project outcomes, and securing pledges from regional and national institutions were its goals.

She claims that promoting honesty and transparency in public procurement in the West African healthcare and education sectors is its primary goal.

Large sums of money are involved in public procurement processes for healthcare and education on a global scale, the speaker noted, and corruption frequently plagues these processes, leading to higher costs and fewer services, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

She claims that "corruption in education results in inadequate infrastructure and reduced educational quality, while in healthcare procurement it causes medicine shortages and inflated drug prices."

It was expected that by the end of the meeting, all pertinent parties would have a clear grasp of the project's objectives and accomplishments and that they would have made a commitment to addressing public procurement issues in West African healthcare and education.

According to Miss Laourou, the objective of this collective effort is to safeguard universal access to affordable healthcare and education by encouraging open procurement practices throughout the area.

Among the significant organizations from the three countries that are expected to be represented at the meeting are the National Public Procurement Authorities, the Anti-Corruption Commission, the African Parliamentarians Network against Corruption (APNAC), the World Bank-West Africa office, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), civil society organizations, and media outlets.