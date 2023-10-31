Modern Ghana logo
'Summon National Security Minister to parliament to answer military brutality in Garu' — Cletus Avoka

Cletus Avoka, a member of the Interior and Defense Committee of Parliament, has announced that the committee is prepared to summon the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, to appear before the legislative body to answer the brutality of residents of Garu in the Upper East region by personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces.

Troubling reports emerged detailing a pre-dawn operation in Garu, during which military personnel conducted a raid and subjected local residents to physical assaults.

The situation has sparked outrage and concerns about the excessive use of force.

The Ghana Armed Forces have reacted to these allegations by justifying the action.

GAF claims the youth in the area attacked national security operatives, prompting the military's intervention.

The National Security Ministry issued a statement to justify the military operation in Garu and Tempane districts.

According to the Ministry, the operation in Garu was a joint effort to confiscate weapons used by some youth on October 24 attack.

However, Cletus Avoka, the Member of Parliament for Zebilla East, holds the view that it is essential for the National Security Minister to address these concerns in Parliament.

Speaking on the matter, Mr. Avoka stated, "We will endeavor to make a statement on the floor of Parliament. We will request that Speaker Alban Bagbin invite the Minister of National Security, Kan Dapaah, to come and address the House.

“We will then appeal to the Speaker to set up a committee to investigate this. We had done this in Wa when soldiers went on a rampage and beat up civilians just because a civilian stole a soldier’s motorbike."

He continued, "We went to Wa to investigate it. When soldiers beat up several people in Ashaiman and they made them lay in water and gutters, we went there to investigate, we went to the area and conducted investigations."

