Housing Minister urges MMDAs to address challenges in built environment

By Richard Aniagyei, ISD || Contributor
2 HOURS AGO

The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, has urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and built industry players to ensure strict adherence to development controls to address challenges of urbanisation.

Speaking at the 2023 induction ceremony of newly admitted Architects in Accra, the Minister observed that poor controls and proliferation of illegal structures threaten community integrity and sustainability while undermining efficient resource allocation and public safety.

To effectively tackle this, Asenso-Boakye called for active participation from all stakeholders, including architects, planners, builders and MMDAs, to enforce regulations and prevent unauthorised constructions.

Recently, the Ministry spearheaded a comprehensive review of the outdated 1996 Building Regulations to account for the impact of urbanisation.

The Minister urged MMDAs to capitalise on the new Building Regulations to monitor developments and prevent haphazard growth.

"The updated regulations equip you with tools to address built environment challenges," he noted.

