Ghana, Iran explore collaboration opportunities in housing sector

By Richard Aniagyei, ISD || Contributor
A delegation from Iran met with Ghana's Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Abdulai Abanga, to discuss potential housing sector investments and partnerships.

The meeting also explored business prospects for Iranian construction firms and investors to help Ghana bridge the housing deficit.

The Deputy Minister briefed the delegation on the current shortage and the government's plans, including new affordable housing initiatives with the private sector.

Details were provided on the provision of land and infrastructure to reduce housing unit costs.

Iran's Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Mr Bijin Gerami, who led the delegation, outlined modern and rapid mass housing construction technology that can deliver 300-500 units monthly at low costs.

The engagements signify Ghana and Iran's commitment to leveraging partnerships in the housing sector to decrease the housing deficit in Ghana.

Ghana, Iran explore collaboration opportunities in housing sector

