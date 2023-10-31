Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

VRA ends Akosombo dam spillage

Social News VRA ends Akosombo dam spillage
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has announced the end of the controlled spilling of the Akosombo dam.

In a statement issued on October 30, the VRA said, “The Volta River Authority (VRA) wishes to inform the public, particularly residents living along the Lower Volta River and its environs, that the controlled spillage from the Akosombo dam, which began on September 15, 2023, has come to an end.”

VRA expressed appreciation for the support received from government agencies and stakeholders for the affected communities.

It expressed appreciation to government agencies and stakeholders for their support to the affected communities.

“The end of the controlled spillage notwithstanding, VRA is committed to continuing its relief and rehabilitation efforts until lives and livelihoods are restored. VRA wishes to take this opportunity to acknowledge the various Government agencies and stakeholders for their support to the impacted communities.”

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of VRA, Ing. Edward Obeng-Kenzo, announced on October 28 that the water inflow into the Akosombo dam had significantly decreased.

VRA indicated that the water level as of Friday, October 27, had dropped to an acceptable level due to the closure of the gate.

This reduction was also attributed to the decrease in the amount of water that had been spilled.

VRA began the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other areas had their homes submerged due to the spillage.

Many stakeholders, including Citi FM/Citi TV, reached out to the affected communities to provide them with relief items.

10312023113605-1i830o4bau-10312023111232-vra-controlled

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Fake diabetes drugs: Court sentences two suspects to fine of GHS1million or serve 15years Fake diabetes drugs: Court sentences two suspects to fine of GHS1million or serv...

2 hours ago

We're targeting an economic turnaround with 'robust' private sector participation - Ken Ofori-Atta We're targeting an economic turnaround with 'robust' private sector participatio...

2 hours ago

Exhibition of voter registration to begin November 3 to 7 Exhibition of voter registration to begin November 3 to 7

2 hours ago

Youre prohibited from presenting anyone to be enstooled as Ga Manye – Ga Traditional Council to late Manyes family You’re prohibited from presenting anyone to be enstooled as Ga Manye – Ga Tradit...

2 hours ago

Residents were jolted from sleep to a terrifying scene – Garu MP bemoans Military brutality Residents were jolted from sleep to a terrifying scene – Garu MP bemoans Militar...

2 hours ago

Almost half a million people in urban areas practising open defecation; 1.3 million people use public toilets – GSS reveals Almost half a million people in urban areas practising open defecation; 1.3 mill...

2 hours ago

Parliament reconvenes today; awaits presentation of 2024 budget Parliament reconvenes today; awaits presentation of 2024 budget

2 hours ago

Wa West MP, Peter Lanchene Toobu National Security will mess up Ghana’s security structure if it veers into opera...

2 hours ago

Access to portable drinking water is still a huge challenge in UWR – Dr Bin Salih Access to portable drinking water is still a huge challenge in UWR – Dr Bin Sali...

2 hours ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Abu Jinapor Claims of government bypassing parliamentary scrutiny in lithium deal false — La...

Just in....
body-container-line