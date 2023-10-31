Fake diabetes drugs: Court sentences two suspects to fine of GHS1million or serve 15years

The Accra Circuit Court has delivered a verdict in a case involving the unauthorised sale and unregistered distribution of fake diabetes drugs online.

The accused, Mary Alemina and George Asante were found guilty of 11 counts and sentenced to a fine of 9000 penalty units, equivalent to GHS1,188,000.00.

Failure to pay the fine would result in a 15-year prison term.

In a statement, Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah, who presided over the case, declared the two accused persons guilty of the offenses.

This ruling delivered on October 30, 2023, has been seen as a significant victory for diabetic patients in Ghana.

The Chairperson of the International Diabetes Federation for Africa, Mrs Elizabeth Esi Denyoh, welcomed the court's decision, emphasising its importance for diabetic patients in Ghana.

She dedicated the victory to all those suffering from diabetes, underscoring the significance of adhering to drug regulations and fighting against counterfeit diabetes drugs.

Mr Stephen Quaye Cofie, interim President of the Ghana Diabetes Association, hailed the judgment as good news for the Food and Drugs Authority, the Ministry of Health, and the Ghana Diabetes Association.

For a while, these organisations have been grappling with the issue of fake diabetes drugs in the country.

The case traces back to November 26, 2021, when the then-President of the Ghana Diabetes Association, Mrs Elizabeth Esi Denyoh, reported that she had received calls from individuals seeking a diabetes drug known as 'insured.' However, this drug was not registered by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA).

The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Mary Alemina, a businesswoman, and George Asante, a marketer, in Adenta, Greater Accra Region.

They were charged with multiple counts related to the unauthorised sale and distribution of unregistered drugs and have now been sentenced accordingly.

