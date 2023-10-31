You’re prohibited from presenting anyone to be enstooled as Ga Manye – Ga Traditional Council to late Manye’s family

31.10.2023 LISTEN

The Ga Traditional Council has issued a directive, suggesting that no individual from the family of the late Queen Mother, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, may be enstooled as Ga Manye.

The Council has warned of severe consequences for anyone failing to adhere to this instruction, according to a statement released on Monday, 30 October 2023.

This decision stems from alleged misconduct involving the Head of the Family of the late Naa Dedei Omaedru III, Charles Nii Kotey Kotey; the Family Spokesperson, Asafoiatse Kotey-Ga; the children of the late Ga Manye; and the Ga Manye Weku during preparations for the funeral of the late Naa Dedei Omaedru.

The Ga Traditional Council noted that instead of supporting the Council in organising a proper funeral for the late Ga Manye and respecting the injunction contained in the Chieftaincy Act 2008 (Act 759), which requires showing respect to Chiefs and holding them in high regard, the Family of late Naa Dedei Omaedru III displayed a lack of respect and disregard for the Council.

Their actions were viewed as causing significant embarrassment and disaffection toward the Council.

In response, the Ga Traditional Council has resolved that: “Until further notice, no attempt should be made to provide a candidate for enstoolment as Ga Manye or for the enstoolment of any person as Ga Manye from the Family where the late Queen mother Naa Dedei Omaedru III hailed from, failing which any such conduct will be met with dire consequences.”

The Council declared that it will no longer recognise Nii Kotey Ga as Asafoiatse of Asere Djorshie, effective immediately. Consequently, Asafoiatse Kotey-Ga is instructed to cease representing himself as such.

The Council also urged all subjects of Asere Djorshie and the entire Ga State not to accord him any recognition.

The statement added: ““That since a Queen mother under the customs, traditions, and practices of the Ga people only advises and compliments a chief, it is essential that the family of a candidate collaborates with the chief whom she will compliment. To this end, the Ga Traditional Council has directed that no candidate for the position of a Ga Queen mother can be chosen for enstoolment without their knowledge and consent.”

-classfmonline