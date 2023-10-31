Modern Ghana logo
It’s false — VRA denies contracting Zoomlion for fumigation of flood affected areas

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has dismissed reports that it has engaged Zoomlion Ghana Limited to carry out fumigation exercises in communities affected by the recent controlled spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

In a press release issued on Monday, October 30, VRA's Corporate Affairs and External Relations Unit indicated that claims of awarding a contract to Zoomlion are false.

The statement said in part, "VRA has not awarded any contract to Zoomlion for the fumigation of communities impacted by the controlled spillage."

There were reports that Zoomlion would be leading the fumigation of the lower Volta basin following the spillage from Ghana's largest hydroelectric dam.

However, VRA noted that it has yet to hire any company for fumigation.

"VRA acknowledges the assistance being offered by institutions, companies, groups, and individuals, and will continue to work with all stakeholders in our relief efforts for the communities impacted by the controlled spillage from the Akosombo dam," the statement added.

This comes after investigative journalist Manasseh Azure revealed in a post shared on his social media handle that the said deal adds to the already shady deals awarded to Zoomlion by the government.

He said government always jump at misfortunes to loot state monies.

Isaac Donkor
