Akosombo Dam Spillage: Tobinco support victims with medicines, relief items

Elder Nana Amo Tobbin, Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies has contributed GHS1.5 million worth of medications and relief supplies to victims in the North Tongu district of the Volta region who were displaced by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The donated items were intended to assist the displaced residents in coping with health issues and provide a comfortable living environment in the wake of the disaster.

The items donated comprise pharmaceuticals produced by Entrance Pharmaceuticals, such as cough syrups, blood tonics, immune enhancers, Entramol painkillers, hand sanitizers, and antibiotic and antifungal boxes.

Other items consist of food, water, bedding, and domestic goods.

Tobinco's entourage was enthusiastically received by the North Tongu Chiefs, people, the Member of Parliament and the DCE.

The purpose of the visit was to extend their condolences and a message of encouragement to those affected by the disaster.

Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I and his retinue were accompanied by the DCE and the MP for the area, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on a tour of temporary dwellings to assess the extent of the devastation in the region in the aftermath of the disaster.

Speaking to the press, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin explained that the donation was an expression of compassion and an effort to bring joy to those affected, in accordance with God's directive to mankind to be each other's keepers.

He implored corporate bodies and individuals to assist the people and alleviate their suffering. He urged the government to expedite the process of relocating victims so that children may return to school.

North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah expressed gratitude to Elder Samuel Amo Tobbin I, chairman of the Tobinco group of companies, and his retinue for the extraordinary gesture and urged that the victims be relocated immediately.

