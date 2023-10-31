Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
31.10.2023 Headlines

Bunsohene has jurisdiction over disputed Nsutam-Bunso boundary — Okyenhene rules

By Reporter
Bunsohene has jurisdiction over disputed Nsutam-Bunso boundary — Okyenhene rules
31.10.2023 LISTEN

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and his council of Elders have successfully settled the long-age boundary disputes between the people of Bunso and Nsutam under the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area.

The ruling affirms the control of the jurisdiction under Bunsohene, Osabarima Abeam Ofori Aninktrah.

The historical perspective of the dispute dates back to the 1920s and1970s which at all material times ruled in favor of the People of Bunso.

The current arbitration and judgment by the Court of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council on 12th June, 2023 follows a brawl between the two factions over the erection of a signpost.

In his verdict, His Majesty the Okyenhene reminds the factions of their family ties and encourages respect for each other and live in harmony as the determination of the jurisdiction and control is under the Bunsohene, Osaberima Abeam Ofori Aninkrah and not Nsutamhene, Osabarima Baafi Sarpong Kumankuma.

His Majesty stated that archival evidence indicates that in April 1971 the case was brought before His Majesty, Nana Ofori Atta and the Executive Council which judgment was given in favor of the People of Bunso.

"Therefore, I hereby order that the area in dispute be under Bunso," he stated.

The two towns in 1971 were under the leadership of Odikro Kofi Boateng of Nsutam and Odikro Baffour Obuom Darkwa of Bunso.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

'Sekondi Takoradi Deserves Better' demo didn't get massive support because residents appreciate ongoing development — Regional Minister 'Sekondi Takoradi Deserves Better' demo didn't get massive support because resid...

2 hours ago

Volta NDC calls on government to urgently support flood-affected health workers Volta NDC calls on government to urgently support flood-affected health workers

3 hours ago

It's barbaric, well petition CHRAJ over alleged military brutalities – Garu MP It's barbaric, we’ll petition CHRAJ over alleged military brutalities – Garu MP

3 hours ago

Shocking: Guinness World Record taken aback as applicant seeks 'most failed attempts' title Shocking: Guinness World Record taken aback as applicant seeks 'most failed atte...

3 hours ago

You described NPP members fools, thieves but want them to vote for you —Hawa Koomson blasts Ken Agyapong ‘You described NPP members fools, thieves but want them to vote for you’ — Hawa ...

3 hours ago

Thats an insult, shameful to pay delegates for votes; youll lose your seat —Dr Otchere-Ankrah blasts dollar MP ‘That’s an insult, shameful to pay delegates for votes; you’ll lose your seat’ —...

3 hours ago

President of the United States, Joe Biden Healthcare is a 'right' not a privilege — Biden reiterates after signing drug pr...

3 hours ago

Video: Ghanaian Church of Pentecost in Johannesburg robbed at gunpoint by armed men Video: Ghanaian Church of Pentecost in Johannesburg robbed at gunpoint by armed ...

3 hours ago

Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga Military personnel involved in barbaric operation in Garu must be held accountab...

3 hours ago

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla will spend four days in Kenya. By Oli SCARFF AFPFile King Charles in Kenya as calls for colonial apology grow

Just in....
body-container-line