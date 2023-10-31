Bunsohene has jurisdiction over disputed Nsutam-Bunso boundary — Okyenhene rules

31.10.2023 LISTEN

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and his council of Elders have successfully settled the long-age boundary disputes between the people of Bunso and Nsutam under the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area.

The ruling affirms the control of the jurisdiction under Bunsohene, Osabarima Abeam Ofori Aninktrah.

The historical perspective of the dispute dates back to the 1920s and1970s which at all material times ruled in favor of the People of Bunso.

The current arbitration and judgment by the Court of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council on 12th June, 2023 follows a brawl between the two factions over the erection of a signpost.

In his verdict, His Majesty the Okyenhene reminds the factions of their family ties and encourages respect for each other and live in harmony as the determination of the jurisdiction and control is under the Bunsohene, Osaberima Abeam Ofori Aninkrah and not Nsutamhene, Osabarima Baafi Sarpong Kumankuma.

His Majesty stated that archival evidence indicates that in April 1971 the case was brought before His Majesty, Nana Ofori Atta and the Executive Council which judgment was given in favor of the People of Bunso.

"Therefore, I hereby order that the area in dispute be under Bunso," he stated.

The two towns in 1971 were under the leadership of Odikro Kofi Boateng of Nsutam and Odikro Baffour Obuom Darkwa of Bunso.