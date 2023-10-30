Military personnel involved in barbaric operation in Garu must be held accountable – Mahama Ayariga

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has called for all military personnel involved in the operation in Garu and Tempane to be held accountable for the brutalities meted out to innocent civilians.

Some military personnel on Saturday October 28 dawn, conducted a joint operation in Garu and Tempane districts to seize weapons used by unknown persons to attack some National Security operatives.

The operation resulted in the brutalisation of many residents with several others arrested.

In a press release from the National Security Ministry, it explained that the joint operation was conducted on the back of an attack by an irate youth group on some National Security personnel on Tuesday, October 24.

Reacting to the operation, Mahama Ayariga in a statement described the actions of the military as barbaric and unacceptable in today’s Ghana.

“Let me add my voice to the series of condemnations of the military brutalities visited upon innocent youth and women in Garu. This is barbaric and unacceptable in today’s Ghana,” the Bawku Central MP said in his statement.

He stressed that all military personnel involved in the barbaric operation must be held accountable.

Mahama Ayariga further joined his fellow Members of Parliament from the Upper East Region to call for a full-scale inquiry into what happened.

Below is a copy of the statement from Mahama Ayariga:

Mahama Ayariga Condemns Military Brutalities in Garu

Monday 30th October 2023

Let me add my voice to the series of condemnations of the military brutalities visited upon innocent youth and women in Garu. This is barbaric and unacceptable in today’s Ghana.

I had received calls around 3 a.m. on the day of the incident reporting the presence of Ghana Armed Forces men in the Garu area beating anyone they came across. I desperately tried to reach the National Security Minister at that early hour. He apparently did not know anything about it as he reached out to me and reported that he was in Europe.

Early in the morning, I saw horrendous photos of the victims of the military brutalities. I extend my sympathies to all of them.

I will join my fellow Members of Parliament from the Upper East Region to call for a full-scale inquiry into what happened. I recall being involved in a discussion with the Minister for National Security a few days earlier about some national security operatives who had been stopped in Garu and handed over to the police. I saw media reports of the alleged shooting of the vehicle used by the national security operatives by unknown persons in the Garu area.

If the incident is a retaliation by the soldiers, this will be most unfortunate and unacceptable in today’s Ghana and he has to get to the bottom of the matter and hold the military personnel involved in this dastard act accountable.

Mahama Ayariga MP

Bawku Central