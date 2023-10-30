Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
30.10.2023 Social News

“Galamsey economy”: Outcome of OSP’s investigations of Charles Adu Boahen unfortunate – GII 

Galamsey economy: Outcome of OSPs investigations of Charles Adu Boahen unfortunate – GII
30.10.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has described as unfortunate the closure of investigations into a suspected case of corruption involving Mr Charles Adu Boahen by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Mr Adu Boahen was implicated in the investigative exposé, “Galamsey Economy,” published by the TigerEye P.I in November 2022.

The OSP in a report dated October 30, 2023, announced the closure of investigations into the case, saying “there is no actual criminal prohibition of his acts in respect of which the OSP has a mandate to act further.”

Reacting to the development in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Madam Mary Awelena Addah, the Executive Director, GII, said Mr Adu Boahen was seen in the exposé carrying himself “unprofessionally” as a public officer.

She said that given that issues of influence, and peddling had not been clearly specified in the Criminal Offences Act, it would be difficult for the OSP to prosecute Mr Adu Boahen until laws are passed to cater for such offences.

“But is that the end of the matter? What else do we do, how do we take this process forward to ensure that in the future this does not happen again? That is the way to go,” she said.

Madam Addah said until the passage of a law that would criminalise influence peddling and other forms of misconduct among public officers, the appointing authority should demonstrate leadership and sanction officers who misconducted themselves.

“One of them is to fire such people, relieve them of their duties as quickly as possible. The naming and shaming is not enough,” she said.

The OSP's findings
The OSP found that Mr Adu Boahen, during a meeting with the supposed investors in Dubai, “on his own volition”, suggested 20 per cent of the intended investment of $500 million as his cut.

It said Mr Adu Boahen, following a further enquiry by the supposed wealthy sheikh into what was required to make his investment successful, suggested the prudence of paying an appearance fee of $200,000 to the Vice President.

The OSP said the supposed sheikh offered Mr. Adu Boahen $40,000 in cash as shopping money, which the latter accepted “with gratitude”.

The OSP said Mr Adu Boahen stated that he politely accepted the cash gift in order not to offend the sensibility of a potential wealthy investor looking to invest half a billion United States dollars in Ghana.

GNA

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Gideon Boako Ken Agyapong was never offered $800m to step down - Team Bawumia

4 hours ago

Amend 1992 constitution in relation to presidents use of the military in internal security – Security Analyst Amend 1992 constitution in relation to president’s use of the military in intern...

4 hours ago

Tagging demonstrators as NDC unwarranted – Sekondi-Takoradi youth group angry at Regional Minister Tagging demonstrators as NDC unwarranted – Sekondi-Takoradi youth group angry at...

4 hours ago

Adjiringanor land dispute: Use the court and stop fighting us – Nungua Chiefs tells Empire Builders Adjiringanor land dispute: Use the court and stop fighting us – Nungua Chiefs te...

4 hours ago

AP Sayyid Abdul Azim Kenyans demand reparation from Britain ahead of King Charles's visit

4 hours ago

Potholes in my constituency can be filled with Cecilia Dapaahs bed with her 1 million under it – Sam George Potholes in my constituency can be filled with Cecilia Dapaah’s bed with her $1 ...

4 hours ago

UER: Tragedy hits Kurugu as 6-year-old boy drowns in Zorko River U/E/R: Tragedy hits Kurugu as 6-year-old boy drowns in Zorko River

4 hours ago

If Kennedy Agyapong wins, well campaign against any MP who voted against him — Campaign manager If Kennedy Agyapong wins, we’ll campaign against any MP who voted against him — ...

4 hours ago

Bawumia's run for the Presidency is a test of our sanity as a people – Ofosu Kwakye Bawumia's run for the Presidency is a test of our sanity as a people – Ofosu Kwa...

9 hours ago

Military deployed to maintain peace in Nkwanta over ethnic clashes Military deployed to maintain peace in Nkwanta over ethnic clashes

Just in....
body-container-line