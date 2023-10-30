Modern Ghana logo
Police arrest seven suspects over clash at Nkwanta South

Police have arrested seven persons in connection with a violent disturbance leading to the death of one person at Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

A statement released to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr John Nchor, Oti Regional Public Relations Officer said preliminary investigations established that the suspects included: Mr Misere Adebo, Mr Atinka Kwaku, Mr Asata Kabore, Mr Bisa Kwabena, Nana Bruce, Gideon Adjei and Afriyie Kwame participated in the mayhem that caused the death and many injuries.

It said they were in the company of others, which clashed with an opposing faction during a traditional festival at Nkwanta.

The Police statement revealed that five persons sustained gunshot wounds with a number of houses and shops set ablaze.

According to the report, the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Nkwanta Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

It added the suspects were currently in custody assisting the investigation while efforts are underway to get other suspects arrested to face justice.

The statement said calm has since been restored and security, law and order strengthened in and around Nkwanta township with the additional deployment of a detachment of military personnel.

Fresh fighting broke out between Adele, Challa and Akyode tribes, which forced thousands of residents to flee their homes in the Nkwanta township to neighbouring Districts and Municipalities in the Oti Region.

The ethnic groups have clashed over the performance of ritual rites to herald the 2023 annual Yam Festival of the Akyode group.

Many homes and shops were burnt and destroyed in the clash.

GNA

