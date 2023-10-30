Ibrahim Mahama, Dzata Cement donate to 12,500 homes in Oti Region, Bono East and Afram Plains constituencies

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners and Dzata Cement, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama on Sunday, October 29, donated relief items to more victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The team representing Mr. Ibrahim Mahama was welcomed with a durbar by the Chiefs, Queen mothers, MPs, representatives of political parties and the good people of the affected communities.

The durbar was held at the main Dambai Lorry station.

Mr. Ibrahim Mahama’s donation is the biggest support yet from an individual or any institution to the displaced people some of whom are having to lodge in schools, tents, churches and mosques.

The Business Magnate and Dzata Cement delegated a team to donate relief items to the affected communities. The items included 12,500 bags of 5kg rice, 18,000 cans of Mackerel, 9,000 bottles of cooking oil and 18,000 cans of tomato paste.

Speaking at the durbar on behalf of the team, Rafik Mahama, Aide to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, said helping the needy and giving back to society is one act Mr. Ibrahim Mahama does with passion and dedication. He added that Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and his companies always reached out to individuals and communities who are vulnerable or in need. He said the items would be distributed to those affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage in Oti Region, Bono East and Afram Plains constituencies.

Receiving the items on behalf of the community, the Paramount Chief of Chonke Traditional Area, Dasebre Nana Kwame Bungya Atamafowiesi 11 thanked Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and Dzata Cement for the massive donation. He said this donation has brought more smiles to the people living in the affected communities. He said the items would be distributed equitably to various communities through their MPs.

Speaking on behalf of the MPs in the affected communities, Krachi West MP, Hon. Helena Adjoa Ntoso thanked Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and his team for their support for the affected communities. Hon. Helena Adjoa Ntoso assured the team that, there will be equitable distribution of the items to all the affected communities. She said the intervention of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama was timely and much needed.