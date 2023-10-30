Modern Ghana logo
Shocking: Guinness World Record taken aback as applicant seeks 'most failed attempts' title

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Guinness World Records (GWR) organization was amused after receiving an unusual record application this week.

GWR revealed that an applicant had attempted to set the record for "most failed attempts at setting a Guinness World Records title."

According to a post sighted on the official Guinness World Records Twitter handle on Monday, October 30: "someone genuinely went onto our website and applied for the record of 'most failed attempts at setting a Guinness World Records title.'"

The application generated laughs from GWR, who appended "LOL[laugh out loud]" to their tweet sharing the news.

It is highly unusual for someone to explicitly seek the record for repeatedly failing to break records.

Typically, those hoping to enter the renowned record book demonstrate unique talents and achievements.

Applicants have to provide thorough evidence and documentation to support their title attempts.

The process involves filling out an online application form on the Guinness World Records website.

Details must be given about the proposed record category and exactly what would be done to potentially set a new record.

Applications are then carefully reviewed before an adjudication process.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News Reporter

