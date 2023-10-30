Tagging demonstrators as NDC unwarranted – Sekondi-Takoradi youth group angry at Regional Minister

The Concerned Youth of Sekondi-Takoradi, who organized last Friday’s “Sekondi-Takoradi Deserves Better” demonstration to express their displeasure over bad leadership and general underdevelopment of the metropolis and the Western Region, have debunked the Western Regional Minister’s characterization of the demonstrators as National Democratic Congress (NDC) members.

In a radio interview after the demonstration, the Regional Minister, Kobby Okyere Darko Mensah, alleged that 90% of the demonstrators were members of the opposition NDC, a claim that has provoked many residents of Sekondi-Takoradi.

At a press conference on Monday, October 30th, Macall Mensah, the spokesperson for the Sekondi-Takoradi Deserves Better Demonstration, said the Regional Minister’s description was petty and unwarranted.

“This unwarranted characterization of a significant portion of our community has raised concerns and questions,” Mensah said.

“Are we to believe that the welfare of the remaining 10% of our community, who might not identify with the NDC, is inconsequential? Is the Regional Minister suggesting that NDC supporters are not Ghanaians, do not contribute to the tax base, and are somehow less human, incapable of expressing their fundamental human rights? The composition of the demonstrators was far more diverse and inclusive than suggested.”

“They comprised individuals from all walks of life, standing united in their quest for an improved quality of life in Sekondi-Takoradi. Their call for development was not tied to any political party but was a collective demand for the betterment of our community, transcending party lines.”

“The assertion that 90% of the demonstrators were NDC members is far from the truth and must be debunked,” Mensah said.

He also criticized the Regional Minister for resorting to partisanship, and reminded him of his past, when he was an aspiring MP seeking the support of every citizen.

“It is our sincere hope that the intoxication of power has not blinded him to the needs of his constituents,” Mensah said.

“These demonstrators were fellow citizens who believed in a brighter future for Sekondi-Takoradi, and they still stand by their call for authorities to prioritize development, regardless of their political affiliations. We are compelled to remind the Honourable Regional Minister of his past, not so long ago when he was an aspiring MP. At that time, he sought the support of every citizen, striving to win their votes. It is our sincere hope that the intoxication of power has not blinded him to the needs of his constituents,“ he said.

The Concerned Youth of Sekondi-Takoradi further cautioned him not to allow the intoxication of power to blind him from the developmental concerns of his constituents which was the message for the demonstrators.

“It is our sincere hope that the intoxication of power has not blinded him to the needs of his constituents,” Mensah said.

“Power is transient, and he is urged to reflect on his actions and the missed opportunities for development in our Metropolis and region. As a leader, he has failed to respect the voices and concerns of the people, but we want to assure him that this is just the beginning.”

“As a group, with the entire metropolis behind us, our call for development will not be weakened by the cheap framings our Minister has resorted to. We know that this is their stock-in-trade, ignore the issues an attack the people, we were ready for this and remain resolute. If he has some dignity, we challenge him to address the issues raised and tell us they are not legitimate concerns that reflect our city,“ he warned.

The group further assured the Minister of their resolve to demand better leadership and development for Sekondi-Takoradi.

“We are aware of all their schemes, the use of the media to change the narrative so that the conversation is shifted from the salient development issues to the framing of the protesters. It is just replay of an old script,” Mensah said.

“This is the first time our community has come together to demand what is right from those paid to do so, this is the first of many. Maybe our leader is out of touch with reality, maybe his eyes are not opening to the awakening, people have come to the realization that we have been shortchanged in this region for so long, people have realised that we deserve better.”

“Sekondi-Takoradi deserves better,” Mensah concluded, “and our community remains steadfast in its call for the progress and prosperity that have long been overdue. We implore the Regional Minister to reconsider his stance and join us in a shared vision of a brighter future for our beloved town.”