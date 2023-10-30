Potholes in my constituency can be filled with Cecilia Dapaah’s bed with her $1 million under it – Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has fumed over the poor roads in his constituency.

Speaking to Joy News, he said President Akufo-Addo’s government has refused to release funds for the construction of roads in Ningo Prampram for the past seven years.

Complaining about the poor state of the roads in the constituency, Sam George said one pothole can be filled with the bed of former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah with her $1 million under it.

“Just look at the road. In Akufo-Addo’s hometown, the cement art they’ve done asphalt. Look at the road. This is the road to his wife’s father’s house. His in-laws, this is the road we have. These are not potholes. These ones Akufo-Addo’s bed, even Cecilia Dapaah’s bed can fit inside these holes with the $1 million under it. We have complained about these roads, we have complained and complained. The minister of roads himself has literally said he’s given up,” Sam George Bemoaned.

To get the attention of government to fix the bad roads in his constituency, Sam George has warned that he will organise people in Ningo Prampram to block President Akufo-Addo anytime he passes through the constituency.

“What is the meaning of this? This is Ghana. The people of Ningo Prampram also deserve good roads. What is the meaning of this? Maybe I need to organise my people to serve notice. Mr. President, the next time you are going to Akosombo I will block the road in Afienya 94 the next time you are going to the Volta Region we will block you in Dorwenya and make you walk on these roads to see. We also pay taxes. If the president uses this road every day, if his beautiful Rebecca uses this road every day will he be happy? We deserve good roads,” Sam George indicated.