Healthcare is a 'right' not a privilege — Biden reiterates after signing drug price lowering bill

Headlines President of the United States, Joe Biden
1 HOUR AGO
President of the United States, Joe Biden

U.S President Joe Biden has signed legislation that aims to lower drug prices for millions of Americans, fulfilling his long-held belief that healthcare should be a right, not a privilege.

The new law allows Medicare, for the first time, to negotiate prices for a small number of high-cost prescription drugs.

It also caps annual price increases for those drugs at the rate of inflation, among other cost-cutting measures.

In a tweet announcing his signing of the bill on Monday, October 30, Mr. Biden said "I’ve long said health care should be a right, not a privilege, in this country. But for many, the cost of one drug is the difference between hope and fear, life and death, dignity and dependence."

The bill received bipartisan support in Congress and marks a major victory for Biden's agenda, though advocates had pushed for stronger steps like allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for all drugs.

Republicans had long blocked such legislation over concerns it would hinder pharmaceutical innovation.

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

