Ghana Federation of Labour want reassessment of nuisance taxes in 2024 Budget

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG), and the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), have united to reiterate demands for an examination of the "nuisance taxes in the 2024 Budget."

The business community, which is already experiencing hardship, has been burdened further by these unpleasant and irritating taxes, according to GUTA, which has expressed its discontent and called for a review. The IEAG has also emphasised the importance of reviewing the taxes.

At a press conference in Tema on Monday, Mr. Abraham Koomson, GFL Secretary General reaffirmed calls for a thorough examination of nuisance taxes in Ghana, particularly excise duties on the beverage industry, in advance of the 2024 budget statement and economic policy to prioritise job creation.

Mr. Koomson pointed out that these onerous taxes have impeded corporate expansion, slowed economic progress, and unfairly burdened industrious Ghanaians and the smooth operation of companies.

According to him, the government must act right now to resolve these issues and create an atmosphere that is more favourable for both workers and enterprises.

Mr. Koomson characterised the examination of excise charges and nuisance taxes as an urgent necessity.

"These taxes, which are frequently disproportionate and needless, have hindered local businesses' expansion and competitiveness, restricting investment, innovation, and the creation of jobs.

"The load they place on companies is harmful to their viability and capacity to support Ghana's economic growth," he declared.

The secretary general of the GFL stated that it is past time for the government to admit the negative consequences of these levies and move decisively to resolve them.

He emphasised that "Ghanaian workers have borne the brunt of these taxes, with their disposable income significantly reduced, limiting their ability to meet their basic needs and provide for their families."

He emphasised that the impact of these nuisance taxes on workers cannot be underestimated.

Reversing these taxes, according to Mr. Koomson, will not only help employees financially but also boost the economy by raising their purchasing power, which will raise consumer spending and spur corporate expansion.

The GFL President, Mr. Caleb Nartey, encouraged the government to give the revision of these bothersome levies top priority in the 2024 budget during his contribution to the discussion.

He pointed out that in order to guarantee that the conclusion is just, equitable, and supportive of sustained economic growth, the GFL and other trade associations insist that a review be carried out in collaboration with stakeholders, including labour unions, companies, and subject matter experts.

Mr Nartey emphasised that by enacting tax reforms that support a favourable business climate and raise the standard of living for all Ghanaians, the government must take advantage of this chance to show its commitment to the welfare of workers and enterprises.

"We urge everyone in Ghana to stand with us in supporting the re-examination of nuisance taxes.

We must all speak up in favour of a just and equitable tax structure that promotes investment, boosts economic expansion, and enhances the quality of life for all of our fellow residents.

The GFL President stated, "Together, we can create a Ghana where businesses thrive, workers prosper, and the economy flourishes."

Mr. Nartey restated the Federation of Labour's commitment to keep up constant communication with the government, business community, and other interested parties in order to make sure that the review of nuisance taxes and excise duties is given high priority.

He declared, "We will keep fighting for a tax structure that promotes sustainable economic growth and improves the lives of Ghanaians, as well as the rights and interests of workers."

-CDA Consult || Contributor