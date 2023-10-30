Empowering Young Girls Digitally in Chimoio: The Regional Connected African Girls Coding Camp

Chimoio, Mozambique, 26 October 2023, (ECA) - Gender equality is central to achieving sustainable development as is the full participation of girls and women in the technology revolution through closing the current digital gap, says the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Acting Executive Secretary, Antonio Pedro.

In a video address at the start of a week long coding camp for girls and women which opened in Chimoio, Mozambique, Mr. Pedro, stressed the importance of gender equality as a fundamental human right with a significant impact on socio-economic development.

Mr. Pedro highlighted to the girls that:

“Your participation is an opportunity to acquire essential skills in the field of ICT and find inspiration in the stories of remarkable women STEM leaders in Mozambique and throughout Africa.”

Furthermore, he noted the gender gap in internet access in Mozambique, where men are 40% more likely to have internet access due to low overall penetration at 17.4%. Addressing these divides necessitates efforts to close connectivity gaps, tackle affordability issues, bridge gender and urban-rural digital divides, and ensure internet access for all students and schools.

Girls and women many times have no or - access to information communication technology (ICTs) from mobile phones and the internet as a result of a combination of factors from poor literacy, discrimination to cultural norms.

According to the Group Special Mobile Association (GSMA) in 2022, 46% of the male population in Africa used the internet whereas the internet usage amongst the women population was 34%.

The ECA initiated the 'Connected African Girls' Coding Camp in 2020 to empower young women and girls to pursue education and careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) fields.

Co-hosted by ECA and the Government of Mozambique and Púnguè University, the 8th Connected African Girls Hybrid Coding Camp being held from 23 to 29 October 2023, brings together over 60 girls from various provinces of Mozambique, -, and Angola.

During the boot camp, participants will receive essential technical education and skill training, designed to provide a strong foundation for STEAM education, employment, and entrepreneurship. This effort contributes to Africa's integration, stimulates inclusive economic growth, promotes job creation, and empowers Africa with modern tools for digital management.

Over 3,000 girls across the country and other lusophone countries are also joining virtually during the seven-day hybrid boot camp that aims to train and empower trainees through digital and personal skills development

Mozambique’s Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education of Mozambique, Daniel Daniel Nivagara, who chaired the opening session of the Coding Camp, recognized that ICTs play a fundamental role in promoting socio-economic growth and development, as well as in increasing interaction and promoting political and cultural exchange.

“The Government of Mozambique has the central goal to adopt a more diversified and competitive economy by intensifying productive sectors with the potential to increase income generation and create more job opportunities, especially for young people,” Mr. Nivagara, said, adding that, “This coding camp aligns perfectly with these objectives and our commitments under the government's five-year plan aimed at achieving quality education and gender equality."

The Chancellor of Púnguè University, Professor Emília Nhalevilo, encouraged the girls to continue developing their skills and aspire to become mentors and leaders in the future. She shared her own journey as the first woman to lead a university in Mozambique as an inspirational example.

ECA Chief of Technology and Innovation Section, Mactar Seck, emphasized that Mozambique was chosen as the first Lusophone country to host the coding camp because of its commitment to the digital economy. Furthermore, he highlighted the significance of hosting in an intermediary city, advocating for inclusive commitments by decentralizing initiatives for the benefit of all regions.

“Empowering women at a young age is vital, as they represent the future of the digital era. Their early involvement in AI, cybersecurity, and IoT ensures their leadership capabilities in driving Africa's industrialization,” Mr. Seck said.

On the opening day of this co-organized event by ECA and the Government of Mozambique, 62 tablets were gifted to trainees to inspire their connection with the tech-enabled generation and enhance continued practical skills. Workshops to be featured include Web Development, Scratch Programming, Robotics, IoT and Artificial Intelligence, and 3D Design and Printing. The closing ceremony on 29th October will showcase around 20 innovative projects in the presence of UN representatives, partners, and government institutions, including educational and administrative authorities of Manica province, and the academic community of Chimoio city and Púnguè University.