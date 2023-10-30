Modern Ghana logo
Galamsey Economy: Charles Adu Boahen breaches no existing law so we can't prosecute him — OSP

Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kissi AgyebengSpecial Prosecutor Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng
30.10.2023 LISTEN

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has said it will not be able to prosecute former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry Charles Adu Boahen despite finding him engaged in near corrupt acts.

The OSP noted that his actions do not breach any existing law.

Covert recordings made by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye PI in 2018 captured Mr. Adu Boahen requesting a 20% cut of a $500 million investment deal in Ghana’s financial sector.

He was also seen accepting $40,000 in cash from supposed investors and requesting $200,000 be paid to the Vice President to facilitate the deal.

In its 14-page report of its investigation into allegations of corruption against Mr. Adu Boahen released on Monday, October 30, the OSP concluded the ex-minister was guilty of “trading in influence or influence peddling”.

However, the OSP said while such conduct is “closely associated with corruption”, trading in influence per se is not “specifically prohibited in our jurisdiction as crimes”.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng noted that due to “the non-prohibition of most predicate acts of corruption and corruption-related offences”, his outfit has no mandate to further prosecute the case.

As a result, the investigation has been closed for now, though the OSP said it may be re-opened “should the circumstances and further facts so dictate”.

In its report, the anti-graft agency called for new laws including a “comprehensive Corrupt Practices Act” and “Conduct of Public Officers Act” to address gaps impeding the effective prosecution of corruption.

