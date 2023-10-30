Galamsey Economy: Adu Boahen engaged in influence peddling not corruption — OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has concluded its investigation into allegations of corruption against the former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry Charles Adu Boahen.

It found that his actions amounted to trading in influence but not corruption as claimed by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye P.I’s 2022 Galamsey Economy exposè.

In a 14-page report dated October 30 and seen by this portal, the OSP detailed its eleven -month long probe into secret recordings by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which showed Mr. Adu Boahen apparently requesting bribes from supposed investors during a trip to Dubai.

The sting operation conducted in Dubai in 2018 captured Mr. Adu Boahen on audio-visual reportedly demanding 20% of an intended $500 million investment in Ghana's financial sector, and requesting $200,000 be paid to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well.

He was also seen accepting $40,000 in cash from the supposed investors.

In its findings, the OSP said "Mr. Adu Boahen engaged in trading in influence or influence peddling by employing his political office and close personal ties to the President and the Vice President to obtain favours."

The Special Prosecutor added in the 12th-page report that while the actions of Adu Boahen have been affirmed as near corrupt, he will face no sanctions due to a lack of appropriate existing laws.

"Though the conduct of Mr. Adu Boahen amounts to trading in influence or influence peddling, which is closely associated with corruption, there is no actual criminal prohibition of his acts in respect of which the OSP has a mandate to further act,” said the OSP’s report.

As such, the investigation has been closed for now due to the inability to prosecute Mr. Adu Boahen.

In the report, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng stated: "The non-prohibition of most predicate acts of corruption and corruption-related offences engenders impunity of malevolent conduct and the erosion of democratic tenets."

It also stated on the 7th page: "Globally, the trend is significantly shifting toward the acceptance of unconventional techniques of detecting and fighting crime, including the embracement of sting operations."

"The OSP reckons undercover investigative journalistic sting operations output as investigative journalism reports and sources,” the report added.