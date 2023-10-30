The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana says it is open to public criticisms as the nation gears up for next year’s election, emphasising that such evaluations must be done with objectivity and honesty.

This call for constructive scrutiny comes as the EC Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa, addressed members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) during the 27th GJA Awards ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Sunday.

Under the theme "Leveraging Media Freedom to Sustain the Democratic and Security Architecture: The Litmus Test of Election 2024," Mrs. Mensa underscored the importance of objective criticism as a means of ensuring national peace, security, and the sustainability of Ghana's democracy.

"We at the EC are not above scrutiny. Scrutinise and critique our work as your role requires but do so with objectivity. Criticisms laced with insults and falsehood should be beneath you," she advised.

Mrs. Mensa acknowledged the high stakes in the 2024 Election, noting that the outcome could impact the nation's peace and security.

She called on all stakeholders, including the media, to prioritise the interests of the nation above all else, irrespective of one's political affiliations.

"We are partners in this quest to build our nation. We should put our nation first and work to ensure that irrespective of our political divide, our actions and activities ensure the benefit of our dear country," she stated.

The EC Chairperson further highlighted the pivotal role of the media in safeguarding Ghana's democracy, peace, and harmony.

She stressed that the 2024 Election would be more than a democratic exercise, a test of the nation's resilience.

"As journalists, you'll play a crucial role in building up that resilience. You're the ears, eyes, and hearts of the citizens," she said.

Mrs. Mensa acknowledged the media's historical role in shaping and shepherding the nation's democracy and called for responsible journalism to prevail.

"Ensure that your work goes beyond mere rhetoric to practising responsible journalism," she urged while praising the media as the bedrock of transparency and a beacon of truth.

Jean Mensa expressed concern over certain media outlets being used as conduits for propaganda, misinformation, and falsehoods.

She called on the media to promote transparency, truth, and accuracy in their reportages.

"The power of the pen is unmatched and, therefore, must always engage in fact-checking if every information received thoroughly to avoid misinforming the public," Mrs. Mensa emphasised.

She also encouraged the National Media Commission to enforce media ethics and standards that promote truth and respect, while also holding those who flout these rules accountable.

She called on citizens to be discerning and demand the truth from the media at all times.