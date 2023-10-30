Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

We don’t recognise middlemen — GAF warns as it commences 2023 recruitment

Headlines We dont recognise middlemen — GAF warns as it commences 2023 recruitment
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Armed Forces has warned the general public not to deal or engage middlemen during its 2023 recruitment exercises.

In a statement issued on Monday announcing the commencement of applications for the 2023 intake, the GAF emphasized that it does not employ touts or middlemen to facilitate enlistment.

Lieutenant Colonel A Martey, who signed the statement on behalf of the Director of Public Relations, said "GAF wishes to remind the general public that it does not employ middlemen or charge fees for enlistment."

He advised prospective applicants “to desist from paying monies to any person(s) who present themselves as agents or the Ghana Military Academy middlemen with the promise to help potential applicants enter.”

The statement cautioned that individuals who claim to be agents taking money from applicants in order to assist them gain recruitment should be reported to security agencies.

The online application process is currently open via the recruitment portal http://apply.mil.gh, with interested persons required to purchase scratch cards to complete the submissions before the November 19 deadline.

The warning is aimed at protecting applicants from fraudsters who try to exploit the system for financial gains.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

25 minutes ago

Atiku Abubakar, 2023 Presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party in Nigeria Supreme Court dismissing my election petition appeal amounts to legitimizing ill...

1 hour ago

Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng Galamsey Economy: Charles Adu Boahen breaches no existing law so we can't prosec...

1 hour ago

'Scrutinise, critique our work with objectivity; no insult, falsehood' —EC to media 'Scrutinise, critique our work with objectivity; no insult, falsehood' — EC to m...

2 hours ago

NPP polls: 'I assure delegates I'll beat Mahama; resist any influence, vote for me' —Kennedy Agyapong NPP polls: 'I assure delegates I'll beat Mahama; resist any influence, vote for ...

2 hours ago

We dont recognise middlemen — GAF warns as it commences 2023 recruitment We don’t recognise middlemen — GAF warns as it commences 2023 recruitment

2 hours ago

Charles Adu Boahen Special Prosecutor frees Charles Adu Boahen from Anas' web

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: 'Don't go back home yet' —Ablakwa to victims Akosombo dam spillage: 'Don't go back home yet' — Ablakwa to victims

2 hours ago

A photo of one of the Jets Throwback to 1974 as Ghana receives first two Fokker F28 Fellowship jet planes [...

3 hours ago

Military deployed to maintain peace in Nkwanta over ethnic clashes Military deployed to maintain peace in Nkwanta over ethnic clashes

3 hours ago

Election 2024: 'You can make or break Ghana' — Jean Mensa tells media Election 2024: 'You can make or break Ghana' — Jean Mensa tells media

Just in....
body-container-line