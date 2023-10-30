We don’t recognise middlemen — GAF warns as it commences 2023 recruitment

The Ghana Armed Forces has warned the general public not to deal or engage middlemen during its 2023 recruitment exercises.

In a statement issued on Monday announcing the commencement of applications for the 2023 intake, the GAF emphasized that it does not employ touts or middlemen to facilitate enlistment.

Lieutenant Colonel A Martey, who signed the statement on behalf of the Director of Public Relations, said "GAF wishes to remind the general public that it does not employ middlemen or charge fees for enlistment."

He advised prospective applicants “to desist from paying monies to any person(s) who present themselves as agents or the Ghana Military Academy middlemen with the promise to help potential applicants enter.”

The statement cautioned that individuals who claim to be agents taking money from applicants in order to assist them gain recruitment should be reported to security agencies.

The online application process is currently open via the recruitment portal http://apply.mil.gh, with interested persons required to purchase scratch cards to complete the submissions before the November 19 deadline.

The warning is aimed at protecting applicants from fraudsters who try to exploit the system for financial gains.