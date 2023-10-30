Pastor Daniel Amoateng supports Akosombo Dam Spillage victims

Pastor Daniel Amoateng of Power of Worship International (POWI) on the 26th of October visited the affected victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage and offered support to the victims.

According to Pastor Daniel, true Christianity is how society treats fellow human beings in times of need.

He said in these times, victims are open to limited options and as a church, the only way to comfort these people is to offer support in any kind.

The man of God accompanied by some church members donated items such as over 1500 packs of water, mattresses, food items, 1000 pieces of clothing, personal hygiene needs like sanitary pads, baby and adult diapers, bags of rice, packs of soaps, toothbrushes, toothpastes, laundry detergents, drinks, shoes, bags, wigs and other essential items.

He urged other religious organisations, private and public institutions to come to the rescue of these people who have been displaced from their homes.

He also commended the many individuals and institutions that have offered their support to make life better for the victims of the flood.

Pastor Daniel Amoateng also made a pledge to Honourable Ablakwa to help with the construction of the resettlement accommodation building structures.

As a humanitarian, this is not the first time Pastor Amoateng has come to the rescue of citizens in times of need. During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, he offered his church apartments to house the homeless.

The POWI compassion team in the church made donations every month to the church members and the community. The church also paid electricity and water bills for its members.

Member of Parliament for the affected area, Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa expressed his appreciation to Pastor Daniel Amoateng for visiting Mepe and Battor areas to support the victims.