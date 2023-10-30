Mahama Ayariga condemns Garu, Tempane army brutality, says Kan Dapaah must probe onslaught

The Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga has condemned the brutalisation of civilians in the Garu and Tempane districts by some soldiers at the weekend.

More than 50 civilians were hospitalised after the brutality.

The Ministry of National Security later issued a statement saying the soldiers were part of an operation to seize weapons from a gang that attacked some national security operatives in an earlier incident.

"Let me add my voice to the series of condemnations of the military brutalities visited upon innocent youth and women in Garu", Mr Ayariga said in a statement, adding: "This is barbaric and unacceptable in today’s Ghana."

He narrated: "I received calls around 3am on the day of the incident reporting the presence of Ghana Armed Forces men in the Garu area beating anyone they came across.

"I desperately tried to reach the National Security Minister at that early hour. He apparently did not know anything about it as he reached out to me and reported that he was in Europe".

Mr Ayariga continued: "Early in the morning, I saw horrendous photos of the victims of the military brutalities".

He extended his sympathies to all the brutalised civilians and promised to "join my fellow Members of Parliament from the Upper East Region to call for a full-scale inquiry into what happened".

"I recall being involved in a discussion with the Minister for National Security a few days earlier about some national security operatives who had been stopped in Garu and handed over to the police.

"I saw media reports of the alleged shooting of the vehicle used by the national security operatives by unknown persons in the Garu area.

"If the incident is a retaliation by the soldiers, this will be most unfortunate and unacceptable in today’s Ghana and he has to get to the bottom of the matter and hold the military personnel involved in this dastard act accountable", said Mr Ayariga.

-Classfmonline