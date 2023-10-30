OSP clears Charles Adu Boahen of Anas' exposé

30.10.2023 LISTEN

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has closed its investigation into corruption allegations levelled against former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen following an exposé against him by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tigereye PI firm.

According to the OSP, although Adu Boahen engaged in influence peddling, he didn't engage in any actual criminal activity which warrants an action by the Special Prosecutor.

Adu Boahen was sacked by President Akufo-Addo in November 2022 and referred to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations after he told undercover journalists that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia could be paid $200,000 as an appearance fee for a meeting with investors.

But in a report released on Monday, October 30, the Special Prosecutor stated that “Though the conduct of Mr. Adu Boahen amounts to trading in influence or influence peddling, which is closely associated with corruption, there is no actual criminal prohibition of his acts in respect of which the OSP has a mandate to further act.”

“On that reckoning, the Special Prosecutor directs the closure, at this time, of the investigation in respect of allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences involving Charles Adu Boahen contained in the investigative documentary titled Galamsey Economy published by Tiger Eye P.I. The investigation may be re-opened should the circumstances and further facts so dictate.”

Click here to download

-Citi Newsroom