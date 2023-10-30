Inspire Them Foundation partners NDC women's wing to Screen 1,430 women of breast cancer

30.10.2023 LISTEN

As part of activities to mark pink October, dedicated to the fight against the breast cancer scourge, Inspire Them Foundation, an NGO, in partnership with the Women’s wing of the NDC in the Sege Constituency has carried out a breast screening exercise in 15 communities within the Ada West District.

Health professionals screened 1,430 women across the District with the District Capital, Sege recording the highest number of participants.

The leader of Inspire Them Foundation, Dr Divine Kabutey Agyemang Lardey, in an interview with the media, said the reason for hosting the breast screening exercise at 15 different centres was to give women who are beginning to realize a change in their breasts but are not able able to go to the hospital an opportunity to freely talk to a healthcare professional.

According to him, although organizing in all 15 centres came with its own challenges due to limited resources, the impact has put a lasting smile on their faces.

He indicated that his team of medical officers will follow up on women suspected to be suffering from breast cancer for the needed medical advice.

Dr Divine Kabutey Agyemang Lardey thanked all medical professionals and volunteers who travelled to Ada West District for the breast screening exercise.

About Inspire Them Foundation

Inspire Them Foundation is an NGO founded in 2015 to impact lives. The vision of the NGO is to create a society where social, health and educational support is readily available to both young and old, enabling individuals to overcome challenges, fulfil their potential, and contribute positively to their family, community, country and world at large.

Initiatives of Inspire Them Foundation encompass various key areas;