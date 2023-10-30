National action plan to combat disinformation to be finalised by December – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

In response to the growing challenge of disinformation within the country, stakeholders in the communication sector have united to develop a comprehensive National Action Plan aimed at combating false information.

This plan is currently under development and is scheduled for finalisation by December of this year.

The collaborative effort follows a recent National Conference on Disinformation and Misinformation, where political parties, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), media representatives, and development partners collectively agreed upon a seven-point communique to address the issue.

Speaking at the 27th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah emphasised the urgent need for a National Action Plan to counteract the rising tide of misinformation and deliberate disinformation within the media space.

The Information Minister warned that unchecked disinformation poses a significant threat to trust in the journalism profession and can hinder meaningful democratic discourse.

“Disinformation, if not checked, at the minimum, trust in our cherished profession will soon be eroded. At the most, we will not even have a democracy anymore where people can exchange ideas and take decisions based on truth and fact,” the Information Minister stated.

The Information Minister cautioned against the potential consequences of disinformation, noting that it can lead to distorted narratives and even total fabrications in public discourse.

He indicated that this trend could prevent meaningful conversations aimed at building consensus and solutions for society.

The National Action Plan, according to the Minister, will encompass various strategies, including the promotion of ethical standards in media, the encouragement of fact-checking in public discussions, the support of high-quality journalism, and the advancement of civic education.

Mr Oppong therefore urged all stakeholders to actively collaborate and dedicate themselves to addressing this escalating threat.

While the government has initiated various measures to tackle disinformation, he emphasised that eliminating this menace would require a concerted, all-hands-on-deck approach.

