FDA holds blood donation exercise at Goaso for three hospitals

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has organised a blood donation exercise at the Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Goaso in the Ahafo region as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Under the theme: “Give blood, save life”, the FDA conducted the exercise to help equip the blood banks of the Goaso Government Hospital, the St. Elizabeth Hospital at Hwidiem and St. John of God Hospital at Duayaw Nkwanta.

In an interview on the sidelines of the exercise, the Head of Laboratory Services at the Goaso Government Hospital, Enock Adjetey, commended the FDA for the initiative, which he said will go a long way to save many lives.

He said most health facilities are mostly in high need of blood, especially patients with chronic anaemia, acute anaemia, postpartum haemorrhages and even malaria, among several others.

Appreciation

“What happens is that we hardly get voluntary donors to donate blood so sometimes it is very difficult to get blood for patients and so we really appreciate this support by the FDA, and we hope that it will continue, going forward”, he said.

Mr. Adjetey called for increased education on the importance of blood donation and transfusion in the provision of health care to demystify the confusion and skepticism surrounding blood donation, adding that: “Anywhere you find yourself, you can simply visit any health facility near you to voluntarily donate blood to help save lives.”

“For all forms of voluntary donations, we usually issue Blood Donor certificates to the donors to indicate that they have donated blood to a blood bank and so in case the person needs blood, he gets it for free once there is blood available”, he further indicated.

For his part, Dr. Felix Fiagbe Gadzeto, a Medical Laboratory Scientist, commended students of the Goaso Nursing and Midwifery Training College for turning up in the numbers to voluntarily donate blood, saying “blood is something that we really need for all our patients including myself. There is no single person around who will say oh, as for me I am exempted from blood transfusion, you might not know when something like that will happen."

“Anybody who is willing to save life is welcome to step into a lab and voluntarily donate blood. Blood donation is a very good exercise, and the main reason is to save lives not for any other purpose so we would encourage all Ghanaians who want to save lives through blood donation to just walk into any hospital lab and donate”, Dr. Gadzeto emphasised.

Benefits

The FDA Regional Director for Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions, Akua Amponsaa Owusu enumerated some benefits one stands to gain from donating blood.

Referring to the Mental Health Foundation of the American Red Cross, Madam Amponsaa Owusu mentioned that besides saving someone’s life through blood donation, “it revitalizes your body for better health, reduces stress, improves your emotional wellbeing, benefits your physical health, helps get rid of negative feelings and provides a sense of belonging and reduces isolation.”

“Blood is life and human blood is the only blood that can be given to humans. There are no other ways to increase blood donation except by voluntary and paid blood donors. Blood donors save lives every day through their blood donations. In every second around the world, there is a person who needs a blood transfusion to live or survive”, she added.