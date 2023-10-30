Ejurahene urge parents, guardians to prioritize girl child development

The Chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barimahh Osei Hwedie II has called on parents and guardians to prioritize girl child development.

The chief who doubles as head of Protocol at the office of the Vice President of Ghana, has underscore the importance of educating the Ghanaian girl.

He said there was the need to ensure gender equality in all spheres of life and appealed to stakeholders in the education sector to sustain the interest of girls attending school.

Barimah Osei Hwedie said this during the climax of the 2023 Ejura Yam Festival on Friday October 27, 2023 at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

Ejurahene offers full scholarship to class four female pupil

Barimah Osei Hwedie II together with the Ejura Traditional Council offered a full scholarship to a female class four pupils for winning a beauty and cultural pungent.

The girl, a native of Ejura, Nana Maame will have a scholarship from basic school up to the tertiary level for winning Daakye Hemaa reality show on Oyerepa Television.

Announcing the package, Barima Osei Hwedie II said the traditional council has opened an account with a deposit of GHS10,000 for the child with a fully registered plot of land in her name as part of efforts to support her.

He noted that, the Ejura Traditional Council is always opened to supporting brilliant and promising youth in the area who are ready to learn.

Pledged to serve Community

Barimah Osei Hwedie II in his final speech at this year's yam festival pledged "total commitment and loyalty" to residents of Ejura.

He revealed that, every single resources he will receive as the chief of Ejura will be channeled for the development of communities under his rule.

Construction of Divisional Police Headquarters

Barimah Osei Hwedie II as part of this year's festival commissioned a 2.8 million Ghana Cedis Police command at Ejura.

The ultramodern Divisional police headquarters is a model facility aimed at providing adequate security for Ejura residents.

The facility which is the first of its kind in Ghana has 18 offices. It was fully furnished before it was officially handed to the Ghana Police Service on Thursday October 26, 2023.