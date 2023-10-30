Modern Ghana logo
Attempts by terrorists, extremists to expand network to West Africa 'substantial security risk to Ghana's stability' – President Akufo-Addo

The European Union has donated 105 militarised vehicles to Ghana for anti-terrorism operations at a cost of €20 million.

At the commissioning ceremony, President Nana Akufo-Addo said: “The latest attempts by extremists and terrorists to expand their sphere of influence from the Sahel to coastal West Africa are evident, and these actions pose a substantial security risk to the people and stability of Ghana".

“Recent occurrences of terrorist activities in Burkina Faso, Togo, and Benin underscore the pressing need for Ghana to enhance its counterterrorism measures", the president added.

He said: “It is imperative to understand that no single country can confront terrorist threats alone".

He, thus, said: “Collaborative efforts among nations facing this challenge and critical support from partners such as the European Union, who share in our security concerns, remain crucial in mitigating the terrorist threat in the West African region.”

Meanwhile, the High Representative of the European Union, Mr Josep Borrell, said at tye event that: “To prevent terrorism, you have to attack the root causes".

“Everything has a cause, so, let us look at the causes—not to justify, but to explain—so that we can act in a more intelligent manner. We need intervention, which requires improved service provision and job creation, especially for the youth and women.”

