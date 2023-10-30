Krachi East NADMO donate relief items to flood victims

Over hundreds of households along the river Oti in the Krachi East Municipality have been submerged due to the rising water, continuous heavy rains and the spillage of Bagre Dam at Burkina Faso.

The most affected people are from Teflekodzi, Kudorkope, Kerpodzi, Wulubu, Adakponu, Korvekorpe & Asikanfo-Ambatem.

Several houses and acres of land were submerged.

The Director of NADMO in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti region, Jacob Dasievor together with his team donated relief items to over 120 flood victims in Dambai on Saturday 29, October 2023.

The beneficiaries consist of victims from Teflekordzi, kove Korfe, Cannan and Mepe Korfe in the Dambai community.

Items donated include plastic buckets and bowls, mattresses, blankets, mats, rice, cooking oil, soap, sugar, mosquito coils and nets and used clothes.

Speaking to the media, the Director of NADMO Jacob Dasievor said "today's donation is first out of the numerous steps and efforts the government and NADMO are taking to provide assistance to the flood victims in the Municipality."

He said his outfit is working tirelessly to make sure that victims who need to be compensated are appropriately compensated at the right time while providing them with the necessary relief items to make them comfortable in the short term.

He also hit on his collaboration with World Vision to distribute water purification tablets and items to the flood victims and residents around the lake next week.

The beneficiaries expressed their happiness by thanking government and NADMO.

They again appeal for more items from government and call on philanthropist and NGOs to come to their aid.