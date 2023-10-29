Garu, Tempane MPs express concern over military brutalities on constituents 

29.10.2023 LISTEN

Mr Albert Alalzuuga Akuka, the Member of Parliament (MP) Garu, and Madam Lydia Akanvariba Adakudugu, MP for Tempane, have expressed their concern about alleged military brutalities against their constituents.

In a joint statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, they said it had come to their attention that the incident occurred in their constituencies Sunday, 29 October, at about 0200 hours.

The MPs urged the immediate withdrawal of the Military from the Garu and Tempane constituencies and unconditional release of those arrested.

The statement alleged that military officers entered their constituencies and engaged in actions that resulted in harm to the residents.

“This unprovoked action by the Military on the innocent civilians was uncalled for and must be condemned by all peace-loving people,” it said.

“Any form of violence and brutalities meted on citizens, especially when it is perpetrated by those who are supposed to serve and protect them must be condemned unequivocally.

“We are deeply disturbed by these reports, especially considering the volatile nature of the area vis-a-vi the Bawku Conflict (Garu and Tempane are part of the Bawku Traditional Area), and we are, therefore, actively seeking more information about the situation.

“We stand with our constituents who have been affected and demand a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

The statement said their priority was the safety and well-being of their constituents, and that they were committed to providing support to those who had been impacted by this incident.

It said they were working closely with relevant authorities and organisations to ensure that justice was served and that such incidents were prevented in the future.

It said those injured during the military disturbances should be taken care of and compensated by the Government/Ministry of Defence.

They, however, urged their constituents to remain calm and peaceful “during this challenging time”.

The statement called for transparency, accountability, and open communication to address this issue.

GNA