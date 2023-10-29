Modern Ghana logo
TikToker arrested after presenting flowers to female police officer

A TikToker has found himself in police custody after posting a video that depicted an interaction with a police officer.

The video gained significant attention for capturing the young man's attempt to offer a flower to the officer, only to have it angrily swatted away.

This incident has sparked outrage in the community and ignited a heated debate about the appropriateness of the police officer's response.

In response to the video circulating on social media, authorities swiftly arrested the TikToker, and he is currently detained by the Kasoa police.

This arrest has triggered public anger and raised concerns about the way law enforcement handles non-threatening situations.

The video, which quickly went viral on various social media platforms, has led to widespread condemnation of the officer's aggressive behaviour.

Many argue that the officer's actions were excessive and unnecessary, especially considering the peaceful nature of the young man's gesture.

The incident has reignited discussions about the appropriate use of force by the police and has highlighted the need for enhanced training in de-escalation techniques.

—Classfmonline

