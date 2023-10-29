Modern Ghana logo
Opare Ansah is peeved because Ken Agyapong turned down his request for campaign manager – Campaign Team

Opare Ansah is peeved because Ken Agyapong turned down his request for campaign manager – Campaign Team
Kennedy Agyepong's campaign team has issued a response to the claims made by former Member of Parliament for Suhum Constituency, Frederick Opare-Ansah, regarding Mr Agyapong's alleged demand for $500 million in contracts annually from Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia in exchange for withdrawing from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race.

In their statement, the campaign team refuted Mr. Opare Ansah's claims and suggested that his grievances stem from his unsuccessful attempts to secure the role of campaign manager for Mr. Agyapong.

They pointed out that, although Mr. Opare Ansah appears to be supporting the Vice President's candidature now, he initially sought to be part of Mr. Agyepong's campaign.

