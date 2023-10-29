Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
29.10.2023 Headlines

Ibrahim Mahama Goes To The Rescue Of Mepe Community As He Dredges The Stagnant Flood Waters

Ibrahim Mahama Goes To The Rescue Of Mepe Community As He Dredges The Stagnant Flood Waters
29.10.2023 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners and Dzata Cement, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama has commenced the dredging and rechanneling of stagnant water at the disaster site at Mepe. The work involves construction of new roads in the Mepe RC-St.Kizito enclave which were terribly damaged by the floods.

This was after a brief sod cutting ceremony that was done on Saturday October 28, at Mepe. This follows the donation that was done on Tuesday to support 20,000 homes with various relief items. Mr. Ibrahim Mahama dispatched his engineers, workers and equipment in fulfillment of a pledge he made to the Chiefs and people of the affected communities last Tuesday. These special works are being carried out by Mr. Ibrahim Mahama company, Engineers & Planners at absolutely no financial cost to the affected communities or any other institution.

The sod cutting had in attendance the MP for North Tongu, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and also all the Chiefs and Queen mothers of the Mepe community. Mr. Ibrahim Mahama was represented by his Aide Rafik Mahama.

According Mr. Rafik Mahama, Aide to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, helping the needy and giving back to society is one act Mr. Ibrahim Mahama does with passion and dedication. He added that they’re working to extend similar support to those affected by the Dam spillage in Oti Region and the Northern Regions.

The Chiefs thanked Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and his team for honoring the promise made to them during the presentation of the relief items last Tuesday. They said dredging of the place ll allow the water to move freely from the flooded areas. He said this ll help them to recover from the disaster.

The MP for the area, Hon Ablakwa also thank Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and his team for this unique intervention. He said, they ll forever be grateful to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for helping them with massive relief items and also now helping them to dredge the stagnant contaminated flood waters and also create pathways for the flood waters to be rechanneled. constructing new roads in the Mepe RC-St.Kizito enclave which were terribly damaged by the floods.

1029202370638-0f730m4yxs-img-20231029-wa0025

1029202370639-1j041p5cbw-img-20231029-wa0026

1029202370640-ptkwo0a442-img-20231029-wa0024

1029202370641-ptkwn0y442-img-20231029-wa0021

1029202370641-k5fri7t2h0-img-20231029-wa0022

1029202370642-l5hsk8v331-img-20231029-wa0020

1029202370642-j5eq27t2gb-img-20231029-wa0019

Top Stories

12 minutes ago

Lil Win survives accident Lil Win survives accident

14 minutes ago

One shot dead, 8 injured over chieftaincy dispute at Odumase-Krobo One shot dead, 8 injured over chieftaincy dispute at Odumase-Krobo

15 minutes ago

TikToker arrested after presenting flowers to female police officer TikToker arrested after presenting flowers to female police officer

15 minutes ago

Agyinasare-Nogokpo fight: Peace Council rubbishes bribery allegation Agyinasare-Nogokpo fight: Peace Council rubbishes bribery allegation

15 minutes ago

Opare Ansah is peeved because Ken Agyapong turned down his request for campaign manager – Campaign Team Opare Ansah is peeved because Ken Agyapong turned down his request for campaign ...

15 minutes ago

VRA begins disinfection, fumigation exercise at Mepe as floods recede VRA begins disinfection, fumigation exercise at Mepe as floods recede

15 minutes ago

Over 50 people reportedly hospitalised after alleged military brutality in Garu Over 50 people reportedly hospitalised after alleged military brutality in Garu

15 minutes ago

Albert Kan Dapaah grabs Barker-Vormawor balls after swerving law suit Albert Kan Dapaah grabs Barker-Vormawor balls after swerving law suit

15 minutes ago

Ibrahim Mahama rescues Mepe, dredges blocked waterways Ibrahim Mahama rescues Mepe, dredges blocked waterways

15 minutes ago

FDA cracks down on 'Chofi' sellers in Suhum, NsawamAdoagyiri FDA cracks down on 'Chofi' sellers in Suhum, Nsawam/Adoagyiri 

Just in....
body-container-line