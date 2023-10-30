Our lives are in danger — Garu, Tempane residents on military brutality

Residents of Garu and Tempane districts in the Upper East Region said their lives are in danger following the 6-hour military brutalities.

The residents said they woke up Sunday morning only to be beaten to pulp with severe injuries by military personnel who were deployed from Bawku.

Some persons have been arrested in the process and taken to an undisclosed location.

Hundreds of the residents have since been rushed to various clinics, health centres, and private hospitals within the Garu and Tempane areas.

Reasons for the swoop remain sketchy but it will be recalled that few days ago, some national security operatives who were said to be on national assignment had a violent confrontation with some irate youth.

The residents described the action of the military as barbaric and didn't fit in any human society.

A team of doctors and nurses led by Dr Akum Francis moved into the two districts with boxes of drugs to treat persons severely injured by the military.

Dr. Francis Akum, on behalf of the Kusaug People Congress (KPC) presented medical items to Rabito, Presby and Quality hospitals.

He, however, said his team is working hard to add more drugs to the aforementioned hospitals to treat victims.

Dr Emmanuel Jamal Mohammed, a medical director at Presbyterian, thanked the Kusaug People Congress and the traditional council for their support.

He said they as doctors at the hospital, and with the aid of health personnel, they put up their best to make sure they protect lives.

Meanwhile, a high-powered delegation from the palace of Zugraana has since visited the two districts and called on residents to remain calm as they dig into the matter.