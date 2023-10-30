How military invade Tempane and Garu districts, brutalised residents

A contingent of armed military personnel in nine armour vehicles stormed Garu and Tempane districts in the Upper East Region and brutalised residents in a 6-hour dawn swoop.

The swoop left several persons with varied degrees of injuries.

Violent images available showed how persons with multiple bruises are being taken to local health centres for treatment.

The over six hours of operation started at about 12am to 6am on Sunday. Civilians, including women and children, were visibly molested in the process.

People in both districts are said to be living in fear over the incident. While others have fled to different towns and neighbouring Togo and Burkina Faso.

Some persons have been arrested in the process and taken to an undisclosed location.

The reasons for the swoop remain sketchy. It will be recalled that few days ago, some national security operatives who were said to be on national assignment had a violent confrontation with some sceptic youth.

District Chief Executive for Garu District, Musah Osman told the media that several persons have been badly injured and efforts are underway to bring in health personnel from Bawku to assist the few staff of the Garu Presbyterian Health Centre who are overburdened with the number of patients rushed to the facility.