Attacks on personnel of State Security, Intelligence Agencies unacceptable; will not be countenanced – National Security

The National Security Ministry has described the attack on its personnel by irate youth in Garu as unacceptable.

An irate youth group armed with AK 47 rifles, machetes, and other weapons on Tuesday, October 24, besieged a team of five counter-terrorism intelligence officers deployed by the Ministry of National Security to Garu, in the Upper East Region, on a critical, special operation.

Despite initial attempts to introduce themselves as National Security personnel, the irate youth group proceeded to attack the officers by firing multiple gunshots at a black Toyota Land Cruiser in which the officers were seated.

Following an escalation of the attacks on their vehicle, the officers drove to seek refuge at the Garu Police Station.

The irate youth, subsequently, pursued the officers, encircled the police station, and fired multiple shots at same with the intention of killing the officers.

The timely intervention of the Ghana Armed Forces enabled the safe evacuation of the National Security personnel from the Garu Police Station.

In a release from the National Security Ministry after conducting a joint operation with the Ghana Armed Forces to seize weapons used by the perpetrators of the attack on the National Security personnel, it condemned the attack on security personnel in the country.

“The Ministry of National Security deems the attack on the security personnel at a police station highly unacceptable, and strongly condemns acts aimed at intimidating and harming officials of State Security and Intelligence Agencies, and impeding them from effectively executing their mandate to safeguard the peace and stability of Ghana.

“Whereas the Ministry of National Security works to promote active citizen participation in safeguarding the peace and stability of our dear nation, deliberate acts that seek to jeopardise the lives of personnel of State Security and Intelligence Agencies will not be countenanced,” the release from the Ministry warned.

The Ministry in its release further stressed that it owes it a duty to protect personnel of State Security and Intelligence Agencies who have sworn an oath to, at all times, defend the people and the territorial integrity of Ghana against all forms of threats.

Meanwhile, the joint operation by the Ministry of National Security and the Ghana Armed Forces resulted in the arrest of several of the perpetrators.

