GAF, National Security Ministry conducts operation in Garu; many civilians brutalised

The Ministry of National Security and the Ghana Armed Forces, on Saturday, October 28, conducted a joint operation in Garu to seize weapons used by perpetrators in the attack on some National Security personnel.

The operation resulted in the brutalisation of many residents with several others arrested.

The joint operation was conducted on the back of an attack by an irate youth group on some National Security personnel on Tuesday, October 24.

The irate youth armed with AK 47 rifles, machetes, and other weapons besieged a team of five counter-terrorism intelligence officers deployed by the Ministry of National Security to Garu, in the Upper East Region, on a critical, special operation.

Despite initial attempts to introduce themselves as National Security personnel, the irate youth group proceeded to attack the officers by firing multiple gun shots at a black Toyota Land Cruiser in which the officers were seated.

Following an escalation of the attacks on their vehicle, the officers drove to seek refuge at the Garu Police Station. The irate youth, subsequently, pursued the officers, encircled the police station, and fired multiple shots at same with the intention of killing the officers.

The timely intervention of the Ghana Armed Forces enabled the safe evacuation of the National Security personnel from the Garu Police Station.

According to reports gathered from sources, the joint operation by the Ministry of National Security and the Ghana Armed Forces saw military officers breaking into the houses of people and beating up the young men in the community.

Pictures available to Modernghana News show how people have been brutally assaulted, leaving them with wounds and blood all over their bodies.

In a release from the National Security Ministry, it said it deems the attack on the security personnel at a police station highly unacceptable, and strongly condemns acts aimed at intimidating and harming officials of State Security and Intelligence Agencies.

“Further to the aforesaid development, the Ministry of National Security and the Ghana Armed Forces, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, conducted a joint operation in Garu to seize weapons used by the perpetrators of the attack on the National Security personnel. A number of the perpetrators have also been arrested.

The Ministry further stressed that it owes it a duty to protect personnel of State Security and Intelligence Agencies who have sworn an oath to, at all times, defend the people and the territorial integrity of Ghana against all forms of threats.