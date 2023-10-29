Modern Ghana logo
Power restored nationwide after gas shortage crisis

The Ghana Grid Company LTD. (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana have announced the restoration of power to the end the intermittent power outage across the nation over the recent gas shortage.

This follows the resumption of gas supply from Takoradi for use by generating plants in Tema, the companies jointly said in a press release on Saturday night.

“The improved gas supply has enabled power restoration to all loads across the country,” the release said.

It, therefore, urged customers still experiencing any outage should to the ECG Call Centre on 0302 611 611 or the Customer Service Office for the fault to be rectified, saying that was likely to be a local fault.

” GRIDCo and ECG regret the inconvenience caused by the recent load management exercise and thank the public for their patience.”

In a press release on Thursday, GRIDco explained that the inadequate gas supply to Tema created a supply gap of 550MW during peak time, thus necessitating the load management.

GNA

