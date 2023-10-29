Akufo-Addo, Bawumia grace final funeral rites of late Ga Manye

Modern Ghana logo
Akufo-Addo, Bawumia grace final funeral rites of late GaManye
President Nana Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo and the Vice-President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Saturday joined Ghanaians to observe the final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, in Accra.

It was a solemn occasion characterised by tributes, prayers, cultural displays and performances by the Asafoatsemei and Asafoanyemei (men and women warriors).

The event also had in attendance Ministers of State, Members of Parliament and the Diplomatic Corps, traditional authorities, and host of other dignitaries.

The Presidency made a cash donation of GHS100, 000 in support of the Ga State as officials paid their last respects to the beloved Queenmother.

The Government also donated assorted drinks in line with the tradition and custom of the people.

The Ga Manye, known in private life as Naa DedeiAblah, passed away at the ripe age of 88 on December 26, 2022.

Enstooled in 1963, she demonstrated an extraordinary sense of Ga customs and fairness, while seeking the welfare of women.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a tribute prior to the funeral rites, described the Naa Omaedru as: “A faithful, hardworking, long-serving member of the Ga State.”

“She was a model of traditional dignity and elegance.”

Her reign was marked by a dedication to public and voluntary service, with a focus on promoting peace, education and opportunities for young people, especially girls.

The event saw economic activities at the Accra Central Business District (CBD) come to a halt as shops were closed to reflect to state of mourning.

This followed a directive from the Ga Traditional Council.

Per the funeral arrangements, a thanksgiving service will be held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of the Anglican Church, on Sunday, October 29, followed by further traditional rites.

GNA

