Dr. Benjamin Otchere Ankrah, a governance lecturer at the Central University, has criticized retired Supreme Court Justice William Atuguba for his remarks about the judiciary, suggesting that the retired justice's comments was made out of his disappointment for not been given another appointment.

Justice William Atuguba (Rtd) delivered a speech during a public lecture on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, in which he described the Supreme Court's verdict on James Gyakye Quayson dual citizenship trial as "scandalous."

"The James Gyakye Quayson's decision by the Supreme Court is with all due respect scandalous in that the court, in the teeth of the settled maxim Res Judicata et non quieta movere, re adjudicated the same matter that has been adjudicated upon by the High Court on the merits," Atuguba said.

He expresses his disapproval of the Supreme Court's decision to disqualify Gyakye Quayson despite his certificate of renunciation of Canadian citizenship dated November 26, 2020.

Justice Atuguba also questioned the inconsistency in the application of statutes by the court.

He accused the Supreme Court of being one-sided in its work during interviews he granted on the matter.

Dr. Benjamin Otchere Ankrah, participating in a discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, challenged the basis of Justice Atuguba's assertions.

In his view, Justice Atuguba's comments were driven by personal disappointment, particularly for not being offered any position during President Nana Addo's second term in office.

"From where I sit, he spoke out of pain. During the time that he had big positions, does that mean he saw nothing?

“If Ghana is corrupt, it's not today; we have been corrupt...When he went to GRA, didn't he know there is corruption there?

“This is why I am saying that from where I sit, he is saying these things because he was not given another position," Dr. Ankrah remarked.