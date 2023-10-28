NPP race: Ken Agyapong demanded $500 million in contracts annually from Bawumia — Opare- Ansah

Former Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah, has revealed that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the controversial presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), demanded a whopping $500 million worth of contracts annually from Vice President Bawumia in exchange for not contesting the presidential slot of the party.

Mr Opare-Ansah claimed that Kennedy Agyapong approached the Vice President with this demand, hoping that if Dr. Bawumia agreed to it, he would step down from the race.

However, the Vice President reportedly rejected the demand, leading to Kennedy Agyapong's decision to enter the presidential race.

This revelation comes after Kennedy Agyapong's recent claims that some party leaders had offered him bribes to withdraw from the race and make way for the Vice President.

He stated that he would not step down and was determined to contest the election, respecting the outcome, regardless of the winner.

In response to Kennedy Agyapong's allegations against him, Mr Opare-Ansah warned the Assin Central Member of Parliament to refrain from spreading falsehoods about the Vice President and himself.

He also cautioned Kennedy Agyapong not to assume he is the only influential figure in the NPP, stating that he cannot intimidate anyone in a future government led by Bawumia.

Mr Opare-Ansah went on to describe Kennedy Agyapong as a "selfish" individual who had benefited greatly from the NPP government while pretending otherwise.

He reminded Kennedy Agyapong of the support he received from the party and warned against harming anyone during the upcoming presidential primaries in Assin Central.

"You think you are the only one with information? Kennedy Agyapong shouldn't think he can destroy the NPP.

If he harms anyone in Assin Central, he will see our response," Opare-Ansah asserted.

Mr Ansah made these allegations speaking on Wontumi radio

—Classfmonline