Ga Manye funeral: Akufo-Addo commiserates with bereaved family

President Nana Akufo-Addo in an act of mourning and commiseration has donated GH¢100,000 toward the performance of the funeral of the late Queen Mother (Ga Manye) of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III died in December 2022.

A book of condolences was signed and opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on June 19, 2023.

Making the presentation on behalf of the president, the Member of Parliament of Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover expressed the condolences of the president and the state to the bereaved family and the entire Ga State on the passing of the late Queen.

Other items donated included boxes of Malt, Heineken, water, whisky, and other assorted items.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) also donated GH¢10,000 to the funeral activities.

