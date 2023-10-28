Flood in most districts not caused by VRA spillage — NADMO  

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) says most of the recently flooded districts in the country were not because of the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

Mr Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, the Director General of the NADMO said some communities affected in six regions including Oti, Savannah and Bono East Regions were as a result of torrential rains and the overflow of the Black Volta in the northern part of the country.

Mr Agyemang- Prempeh addressing the press at Battor on “Update on government relief efforts after the Akosombo Dam spillage”, said the NADMO had since been on the ground to assess and deliver relief items to the Coordinating Council of the regions as well as engaged Chiefs and stakeholders.

On the Akosombo Dam spillage, he said several relief items were received from individuals and organisations since the time of spillage.

Mr Agyemang-Prempeh said the NADMO had worked closely with the VRA to ensure that provisions such as water, food items and other essentials were provided for the residents daily.

He urged the traditional leaders to lease a few lands that the government might use for reconstruction and rehabilitation initiatives.

He said the NADMO and the Ministry of Works and Housing would undertake structural integrity of the dwellings to ascertain their safety before allowing occupation.

Mr Agyemang-Prempeh said the NADMO would continue to show commitment to its mandates as disaster anywhere does not know political colour or status to afflict victims.

Mr Seji Saji Amedonu, Deputy Director-General, NADMO, said his outfit had recorded 39,133 affected residents and 129 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) across the eight affected districts.

He said they had engaged the Ambulance Service and the Ghana Armed Forces to support victims with health challenges.

He urged all to take early warning systems seriously.

He said the NADMO was confounded by the enormity of deployments including search, rescue, evacuation and administration to be able to stabilise the occurrence.

Madam Fatimatu Abubakar, Deputy Minister of Information said the government had plans underway to provide comfortable abodes for the affected residents.

She indicated that NADMO officials were charged to fumigate the houses that were submerged as the floods were receding.

She explained that the government is represented by all state institutions working around the clock to bring the situation under control.

