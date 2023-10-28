Accra: Purification rites herald arrival of mortal remains of Ga Manye

The Asafoanyemei (Women Warriors) of the Ga Traditional Council Friday night purified the Ga Mantse Palace ahead of the arrival of the body of the Ga Manye, Naa Dede Omaedru III.

The purification rite called “Kane wa la tso” literally meaning light life tree, was to protect all mourners from unclean spirits at the funeral ground.

The Asafoanyemei led girls in red attire carrying lanterns demonstrating their pain as they purified the grounds and some street corners.

She said as they purified the grounds, they were also searching for the Ga Manye with the lanterns because they believed she was alive in the crowd.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the Asafoanyemei said: “Tonight, we are looking for our Queen Mother, we believe she is in our midst and not dead. But if we don’t see her, we shall let the public know that indeed she is dead.”

The evening brought together chiefs and people from the seven paramountcies in Ga Mashie, and other Traditional Areas within Greater Accra.

Warriors displayed various dances and fired muskets.

The mortal remains of the Ga Manye is expected to arrive before Saturday morning for mourners to pay their last respect before it is buried.

Naa Dedei Omaedru was born in 1934 and passed away on December 26, 2022, at her residence in Dansoman. She was enstooled in 1963

The Ga Manye was noted for championing important issues, including peace and nation-building, education and opportunities for young people, especially the girl child.

Throughout her reign, she demonstrated an extraordinary love for and dedication to the Gadangbe customs, encouraging the people to protect their rich values, cultures and festivities.

The funeral rites of the Ga Manye started on Tuesday, October 24, with Asafo companies (warriors) parading the streets of Accra, characterised by the firing of muskets.

There was a vigil on Friday amidst music, dance and storytelling.

She would be buried on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

All commercial activities within Greater Accra are to be suspended to bid the final farewell to the Queen Mother.

GNA