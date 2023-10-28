Modern Ghana logo
Quadruplets delivered through caesarean section in Koforidua

28.10.2023 LISTEN

Eastern Regional Hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology team led by Dr. Francis Wuobar has successfully delivered quadruplets through a caesarean section that lasted an hour.

The quadruplets, two boys and two girls, weighing between 1.4kg and 1.9kg happen to be 1:5000 rare natural conception.

The parents of the quadruplets, who are both farmers and hail from Owurakese near Asamankese in the Region, could not hide their joy and at the same time expressed their concern about how to cater for the babies.

Mother and babies are currently recovering perfectly.

The surgical team comprised Obstetrician Gynaecologists, paediatricians, Midwives (Designated Assessment Resuscitation Team), Anesthetists and a Theatre team.

-DGN online

