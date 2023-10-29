Modern Ghana logo
Pink Month: Women breast is not 'fante Kenkey', stop squeezing and mashing it — Chief Nurudeen to Ghanaian men

By Nurudeen Ibrahim II Contributor
29.10.2023 LISTEN

A newly posted National Service Personnel in Tamale and former chief of the Tamale Technical University, Nurudeen Ibrahim has admonished Ghanaian men should be gentle with their spouse's breasts.

He said squeezing and mashing it in their bit to check and prevent breast cancer is wrong.

According to him, the way some Ghanaian men handle the female organ is not the best and irritating. “Several ladies have engaged me on how their breasts are being mashed like 'fante Kenkey' during intimacy, victims of this act are made into believing that it prevents breast cancer, being moved or attracted by either a small or big breast doesn't mean you should put pressure on it, some ladies feel shy or afraid to tell their men this,” he stated.

He advised men to soberly suck the organ with care and desist from manhandling it, adding that the breast is the kitchen of babies and needs to be protected.

He urged the public especially women to self-examine themselves once a month for any early signs, visit their doctor regularly and consider mammography periodically.

He admonished men and the Ghanaian youth to encourage their partners to make it a monthly routine to visit the nearest health facilities for checkups.

Addressing Students and some NSS personnel at a workshop in Tamale as part of the 'Pink Month', chief Nurudeen advised women to keep a healthy weight and be physically active.

“Choose not to drink alcohol, or drink alcohol in moderation to avoid contradicting the cancer. If you are taking, or have been told to take hormone replacement therapy or oral contraceptives (birth control pills), ask your doctor about the risks and find out if it is right for you,” he stated.

He called on families who have a history of breast cancer to see a doctor for other ways to lower the risk of breast cancer.

According to him, staying healthy throughout a lifetime will lower the risk of developing cancer, and improve chances of surviving cancer if it occurs.

Every year, breast cancer kills more than 500,000 women around the world. In resource-poor settings, a majority of women with breast cancer are diagnosed at an advanced stage of the disease, resulting in low survival rates

In a global effort to raise awareness of breast cancer, October has been designated as Pink Month.

Pink Month is a month where efforts to educate those concerned about the disease, including early identification and signs and symptoms associated with breast cancer.

